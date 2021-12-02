The Lumineers are back with another yuletide tune, and this one is thanks to Daniel Rodriguez and Wesley Schultz' wife Brandy.

“I've been a big Daniel Rodriguez fan for a few years now,” Schultz said in a statement. “We had him over for dinner one night, and my wife Brandy – against my wishes – told Daniel one of his songs was a Christmas song. The song was called ‘This Is Life’ and she suggested Daniel add ‘Merry Christmas’ to the chorus. Daniel was not insulted at all, tried it, and liked the idea. It turned out she was right, and the rest is Christmas history.”

The Lumineers' version, "This Is Life (Merry Christmas)," features Rodriguez and is accompanied by a festive music video comprised of old home movie footage. Proceeds from the song will benefit The Recording Academy's MusiCares, which provides resources to critical health and welfare services to the music community.

Watch the "This Is Life (Merry Christmas)" music video above.

The Lumineers are gearing up to release their fourth album BRIGHTSIDE next month and have shared four songs off the project: the title track, "BIG SHOT" and "A.M. RADIO." BRIGHTSIDE is slated for a January 14, 2022 release and is available for pre-order here.