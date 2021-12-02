The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In Oregon Is Served At This Drive-In

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.

Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in Oregon can be found at...

Sugarpine Drive-In!

Here's what writers had to say about this spot:

"Cyclists, hikers, picnickers, road-trippers, and local foodies alike flock to this family-owned drive-in, which serves up American comfort food from a refurbished gas station on the banks of the Sandy River. While the restaurant doesn't have indoor seating, patrons can enjoy their grub on the picturesque heated patio overlooking the river. Some stop by just for the elaborate sundaes, but Yelp reviewers insist that it would be a mistake to miss out on the 'waffle' grilled cheese on Texas toast. Optional additions include everything from bacon and honey ham to kimchi and apple chutney. Regardless of whether you keep it simple or add some accents, Yelp reviewers say you can be sure this sandwich has that sought-after cheese pull."

You can find Sugarpine Drive-In at 1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy in Troutdale.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up show-stopping grilled cheese.