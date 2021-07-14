This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Portland

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2021

macaroni and cheese
Photo: Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Portland boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Supernova Vegan came in the No. 1!

This restaurant, located at 7909 SE 13th Ave, has a great rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars! Don't let the vegan in the name fool you; plenty of reviewers were loving this restaurant's take on mac and cheese.

You have two options: the normal gluten-free pasta with a rich, creamy cheese sauce, or the South Star one, which comes with three pieces of barbecue-glazed tempeh and broccoli florets. You can also add avocado and barbecue soycurls to your dish, as well.

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated Portland restaurants with the best mac and cheese via Yelp:

  1. Supernova Vegan
  2. Screen Door - Eastside
  3. Botto's BBQ
  4. Vtopia All Vegan Restaurant & Cheese Shop
  5. Homegrown Smoker
  6. Herb's Mac and Cheese
  7. Erica's Soul Food
  8. Driftwood Room
  9. Grassa
  10. The Mocking Bird

To check other Portland restaurants offering great mac and cheese, click here.

