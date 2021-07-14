This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Portland

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Portland boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Supernova Vegan came in the No. 1!

This restaurant, located at 7909 SE 13th Ave, has a great rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars! Don't let the vegan in the name fool you; plenty of reviewers were loving this restaurant's take on mac and cheese.