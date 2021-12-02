Utah Is One Of The Most Christmas Spirited States

It's time to deck the halls and get into the Christmas spirit. With Thanksgiving behind us, people are starting to decorate their homes, create Christmas lists, and shop 'til they drop.

Some states are more in love with the holiday than others.

Musement created a list of America's most Christmas spirited states and Utah landed at the top of the list. The stat came in at number two with an overall score of 97 out of 100.

The only state that placed higher than Utah was California with a perfect 100 out of 100 score.

Here's what the website says about Utah:

"Utah is another state not to miss if you want to fully enjoy the Christmas spirit. With frigid temperatures this time of the year, it comes as no surprise that people prefer staying in all cozied up and watching Christmas movies. If you have the courage, bundle up and head to Temple Square, in Salt Lake City, to check out the millions of lights and winter wonderland the city turns into. Make sure you give the “funeral potatoes” a try on your visit. This dish, basically a potato casserole, is typical of Utah and will most likely be served at everyone’s dinner table for the holiday."

According to the list, here are the top ten states with the most Christmas spirit:

California- 100/100 Utah- 97/100 Maryland- 82/100 Massachusetts- 78/100 Illinois- 78/100 Texas- 74/100 Virginia- 73/100 Washington- 72/100 New Jersey- 70/100 Connecticut- 66/100

Click here to check out the full study of the most Christmas spirited states in America.