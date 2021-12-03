Adele Goes Makeup-Free In Dramatic Transformation From NikkieTutorials

Adele showed off the power of makeup in the latest video from YouTube beauty guru Nikkie "NikkieTutorials" de Jager.

On Thursday (December 2), the content creator released her collaboration with the pop superstar, which saw the guru slowly but surely transform one side of the singer’s face with her makeup techniques. Throughout the 30-minute session, the two spoke about makeup and her new album, 30. “If I don’t dye my brows — like these are dyed — I look like Voldemort,” the singer said her brows. “I actually learned how to dye my own brows in the pandemic. I used to go every week because I really am fair.”

When it comes to talk about her latest LP, the chart-topper made mention of a cut on the project called "I Drink Wine," to which the YouTuber brought out a bottle of wine. “I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!" she admitted to NikkieTutorials. “People are parties are bloody boring. It’s true!”

Adele’s installment of NikkieTutorials comes amid a busy week for the star. On Tuesday, the singer announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel. Weekends with Adele will kick off on January 21, 2022 and continue on with two shows every weekend for twelve weeks. The final show will be held on April 16, 2022.