BTS Get In The Holiday Spirit With Festive 'Butter' Remix

'Tis the season for holiday remixes!

On Friday (December 3), BTS surprised fans by dropping a new version of their hit song 'Butter.' This isn't the first time the guys have dropped a remix of the track—it's actually the fifth one so far—but it is the first time they put a festive spin on it. 'Butter (Holiday Remix)' will leave BTS fans everywhere feeling merry and bright.

The yuletide update to the hit song is meant to “bring warmth to [the hearts of fans] this holiday season to show our deep appreciation” BTS went on to thank fans for all their support, as well. “Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single ‘Butter’ wrote history throughout 2021. We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support of BTS," the statement concluded.

In the remix, BTS replaces the track's original disco-inspired instrumentals with classic Christmas sounds like jingle bells and saxophone.