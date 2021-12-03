BTS Get In The Holiday Spirit With Festive 'Butter' Remix
By Emily Lee
December 3, 2021
'Tis the season for holiday remixes!
On Friday (December 3), BTS surprised fans by dropping a new version of their hit song 'Butter.' This isn't the first time the guys have dropped a remix of the track—it's actually the fifth one so far—but it is the first time they put a festive spin on it. 'Butter (Holiday Remix)' will leave BTS fans everywhere feeling merry and bright.
The yuletide update to the hit song is meant to “bring warmth to [the hearts of fans] this holiday season to show our deep appreciation” BTS went on to thank fans for all their support, as well. “Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single ‘Butter’ wrote history throughout 2021. We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support of BTS," the statement concluded.
In the remix, BTS replaces the track's original disco-inspired instrumentals with classic Christmas sounds like jingle bells and saxophone.
The holiday remix of 'Butter' isn't the only surprise BTS had up its sleeves. They also announced plans to perform in Seoul in March 2022. They made the announcement on Twitter after a series of sold-out shows in Los Angeles the previous weekend.
See you in Seoul, MARCH 2022#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PermissiontoDance #BTSCONCERT #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/wVcuUzXZIW— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 3, 2021
The four Los Angeles shows were the band's first in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced musical acts to put their touring plans on hold. “We’re all very excited about this [and we] hope that this will be the first of a series to see our ARMY and hold concerts,” Jin said of their live shows. “We’re hoping to do more concerts around the world and are planning for more concerts in Korea — after this one we have one [concert] in the plan.”
Fans will next see BTS at the Grammy's as they recently nabbed the nomination for best pop duo/group performance for 'Butter.'