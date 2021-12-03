Carrie Underwood: Country Women Have Their Own 'Vegas In Nashville'

She can see all the way back to the top row, so it’s perfect for fans to see show and all of Underwood’s looks (yes, the behind-the-scenes tour includes a stop to the wardrobe department):

“There’s something glitzy and glamour-y about women in country music. We love our rhinestones, we love our wardrobe changes, we’ve been doing our own version of Vegas in Nashville for generations.”

Underwood’s Las Vegas residency already got an extension. She and the Resorts World Theater announced after the first show on Wednesday (December 1) that new dates were added to the list: May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday (December 6) at 10 a.m. PT.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas," Underwood said in a statement. "I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

