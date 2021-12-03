Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Rekindle Friendship With Nicki Minaj
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 3, 2021
Since kicking off Power 105.1's Breakfast Club in 2010, fans have watched Charlamagne Tha God grow as a person, personality and business man right before their eye. New found growth often mean burying the hatchet when it comes to past beefs -- and C Tha God is up for the challenge. During a recent interview, the Shook Ones author spoke about his severed relationship with Nicki Minaj -- which came to a halt in 2014 after the radio host called her hit single "Anaconda" trash. Charlamagne shared:
"What celebrity would I like to make amends with. Probably Nicki Minaj. Me and Nicki used to be super, we used to be really cool. Yeah, I was very vocal about not liking the ‘Anaconda’ record back in the day and, yeah, definitely, probably Nicki. I got a lotta respect for Nicki. What Nicki has done is unprecedented. She revitalized female Hip Hop over the past decade. All of these new artists, every single one of ’em from [Cardi B] to [Megan Thee Stallion], it’s because of Nicki. Nicki opened that lane again. Yeah, probably Nicki.”
This isn't the first time Tha God's Honest Truth host extended an olive branch to Minaj. During a Rumor Report segment in 2019, he said that Nicki is always welcome to the Breakfast Club, adding “Nicki, we love you."
Nicki has yet to respond to C Tha God --- but he was factual in calling the rap Queen's feats "unprecedented." Just last month, she scored her first diamond record with Super Bass.
Congrats, Nicki!