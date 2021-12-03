Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Rekindle Friendship With Nicki Minaj

Since kicking off Power 105.1's Breakfast Club in 2010, fans have watched Charlamagne Tha God grow as a person, personality and business man right before their eye. New found growth often mean burying the hatchet when it comes to past beefs -- and C Tha God is up for the challenge. During a recent interview, the Shook Ones author spoke about his severed relationship with Nicki Minaj -- which came to a halt in 2014 after the radio host called her hit single "Anaconda" trash. Charlamagne shared:

"What celebrity would I like to make amends with. Probably Nicki Minaj. Me and Nicki used to be super, we used to be really cool. Yeah, I was very vocal about not liking the ‘Anaconda’ record back in the day and, yeah, definitely, probably Nicki. I got a lotta respect for Nicki. What Nicki has done is unprecedented. She revitalized female Hip Hop over the past decade. All of these new artists, every single one of ’em from [Cardi B] to [Megan Thee Stallion], it’s because of Nicki. Nicki opened that lane again. Yeah, probably Nicki.”