Nicki Minaj Scores First Diamond Song, But Isn't The First Female To Do So

Nicki Minaj celebrated a major milestone in her career this week, after becoming the second female rapper to score a diamond song with her 2011 hit "Super Bass" reaching over 10 million sales in the U.S. The Barb took to social media to celebrate the prestigious honor with her 162 million Instagram followers, sharing:

"#SuperBassDiamondThank you for over a decade of support.#Barbz(special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic. This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way."