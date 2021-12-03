Doja Cat Flexes Femininity Alongside Teyana Taylor In Hot New Video 'Woman'
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 3, 2021
Doja Cat is back with brand new jaw-dropping visuals --- and this time around, she brought Teyana Taylor along for the fun. On Friday, the Grammy nominated rapstress dropped the steamy video for her latest single "Woman", in which she gets summoned by a Queen -- Teyana Taylor -- for help defending the throne. On the Aynzli Jones produced track, Doja sings:
"What you need? She give tenfold, come here, papa, plant your seed. She can grow it from her womb, a family. Provide lovin' overlooked and unappreciated, you see (Yeah). You can reciprocate. I got delicious taste, you need a woman's touch in your place. Just protect her and keep her safe. Baby, worship my hips and waist. So feminine with grace. I touch your soul when you hear me say, "Boy". Let me be your woman."
Teyana took to Instagram to celebrate the sultry video's release, with gorgeous behind the scene photos of herself with the "Need To Know" singer, simply captioned;
"WOMAN VIDEO OUT NOW @dojacat"
It's been a prosperous for the star, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday. Aside from dropping chart topping singles and hosting award shows, like the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja also snagged eight Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rap Song. She took to Instagram to celebrate her nods, writing:
"MMMMMMM F*********. And a big thank you to my team! We did it!!!"
Congrats, Doja! Check out the video for "Woman" above.