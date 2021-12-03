Ed Sheeran & Elton John Wish You 'Merry Christmas' With New Holiday Collab

Ed Sheeran and Elton John want to wish their fans a Merry Christmas with their new holiday collaboration. On Friday (December 3), the dynamic duo released 'Merry Christmas' and it will leave you feeling all merry and bright after just one listen.

While stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Sheeran shared some backstory on his holiday collab with John. 'Merry Christmas' is one of three holiday songs he wrote with the prolific rock star. Not only that, but 'Merry Christmas' will appear on the Christmas Edition of Sheeran's latest album =. All profits will benefit Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

These two musical juggernauts didn't just drop a new song, either. They also released a fun, unforgettable music video to accompany the track.