Iconic Nashville Taproom Closing Its Doors After 23 Years

An iconic taproom operating in downtown Nashville for more than two decades is closing its doors.

The Flying Saucer has been a popular place to grab craft beer and pub fare downtown for 23 years, but it announced on Friday (December 3) that it was permanently closing its doors later this month, per The Tennessean.

The taproom took to social media to share the news with its devoted followers, thanking them for all the support they received over the years as well as "shaking the last keg and saying goodbye."

"Flying Saucer introduced Nashville to thousands of new beers over the course of its tenure as Nashville's premier tap house," the post read, signed by "Captain Keith" and the Nashville Saucer Family. "We have built a family of loyal Beerknurds, and their loyalty and love for craft beer has kept us operating all these many years."