Nashville Parent Arrested After Bringing Gun To Student Fight

By Sarah Tate

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One parent is facing criminal charges following a fight between students at a Nashville high school Thursday (December 2) afternoon.

According to FOX 17, 38-year-old Barquita Williams was arrested for reportedly bringing a firearm onto the campus of East Nashville Magnet School. She and other parents had arrived to the school to pick up their children but went inside after hearing about a fight in a stairwell. The altercation stemmed from an earlier argument between two female students, but the fight grew physical at the end of the school day, with other students also joining the fray.

When officers broke up the fight, they were told that Williams had a gun. Police say a search revealed she was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. She was taken into custody but has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed to FOX 17 that one student's parent was detained by law enforcement following the altercation and that the individual will face charges.

"East High school is committed to the safety and education of all their students," the district said in a statement. "This was a violation of law, and criminal charges will be brought against the parent, and the other parents involved will be banned from campus."

The district continued, "MNPS Security will be working with the principal to do a security assessment to determine if any changes to procedures need to be made to prevent future incidents like this from happening again."

