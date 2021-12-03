Nicole Kidman Says She 'Wouldn't Be Here Without' Keith Urban

With 15 years of marriage under their belt, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are stronger than ever.

During the actress' red carpet premiere of her new film, Being the Ricardos, the star opened up about her dynamic with her longtime husband. "I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude," Kidman told ET. "He's my rock. He's my everything."

Kidman has been open with the press about her love for her husband time and time again. In fact, she admitted what she loves most about him during their appearance at the 2021 CMA Awards in November. "I just love watching him play," she told the celebrity gossip outlet, admitting that she sings and dances during his performances. "Because that's what I do when he plays."

As for playing Lucille Ball in her film, Kidman shined a light on her talent and unapologetic frame of mind. "Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favorite]." she explained. "Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologize for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologize for that, which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that. But also then as a physical comedian, she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."