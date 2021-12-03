Nicole Kidman Says She 'Wouldn't Be Here Without' Keith Urban

By Hayden Brooks

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With 15 years of marriage under their belt, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are stronger than ever.

During the actress' red carpet premiere of her new film, Being the Ricardos, the star opened up about her dynamic with her longtime husband. "I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude," Kidman told ET. "He's my rock. He's my everything."

Kidman has been open with the press about her love for her husband time and time again. In fact, she admitted what she loves most about him during their appearance at the 2021 CMA Awards in November. "I just love watching him play," she told the celebrity gossip outlet, admitting that she sings and dances during his performances. "Because that's what I do when he plays."

As for playing Lucille Ball in her film, Kidman shined a light on her talent and unapologetic frame of mind. "Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favorite]." she explained. "Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologize for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologize for that, which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that. But also then as a physical comedian, she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."

Keith Urban
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices