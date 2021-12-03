Salt Lake City Tops List As One Of The Worst For Porch Pirates

By Ginny Reese

December 3, 2021

Salt Lake City tops lots of lists for being the "best" at several different things. But now, the city is topping the list for something less desirable.

A new survey from SafeWise ranked the top cities in the United States for porch pirates. The website states, "Around 210 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months according to results from our recent survey of 1,000 Americans."

Salt Lake City was ranked as one of the worst cities in the United States for stolen packages. The city came in at number three on the list, being beaten out only by San Francisco and Denver.

Salt Lake City has been in the top ten for porch pirates since back in 2018. In 2018 the city came in at number eight, in 2019 it was number two, in 2020 it was number four, and this year it moved up to the third spot.

According to SafeWise, here are the top ten cities in the US for porch pirates:

  1. Denver, CO
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Salt Lake City, UT
  4. Seattle, WA
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Austin, TX
  7. Portland, OR
  8. Greenville, SC
  9. Raleigh, NC
  10. Hartford, CT

Click here to check out the full study.

