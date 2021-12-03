Student, Coach Pepper Sprayed During Fight At Charlotte High School

Two people were pepper sprayed during a fight Friday (December 3) morning at a high school in West Charlotte.

Police responded to Harding University High School shortly around 7:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight involving pepper spray, according to WSOC. Officials say that a student pepper sprayed two individuals during the incident, another student and a coach. They are both expected to be OK. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also confirmed that "one person was detained as a result of an assault."

A spokesperson for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement to WCNC on Friday, confirming that an incident had occurred on the school's campus and that the school was placed on lockdown for an unrelated reason.

"There was incident at Harding involving pepper spray, but there were no life-threatening injuries," the district said, adding, "The school later went into lockdown for a random safety screening."

As of Friday afternoon, no additional details have been released, including if anyone will face disciplinary action or criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

This isn't the first time Harding University High School has made headlines this week. On Tuesday (November 30), WCNC reports, the school was placed on lockdown when a gun was discovered after another fight on campus. Another school in the area was also locked down earlier this week after a fight broke out among multiple students.