Charlotte High School Locked Down As Police Respond To Large Fight

By Sarah Tate

December 1, 2021

A high school in Charlotte was placed under a modified lockdown on Wednesday (December 1) after a fight among multiple students broke out on campus.

Police were called to Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a fight involving several students. Principal Erik Turner sent a message to parents to alert them of the incident as well as inform them of the precautionary lockdown, WCNC reports. Turner also reiterated that students involved in the brawl will be punished accordingly.

"A fight among multiple students occurred this morning on campus. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff," Turner said. "This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly. As a precaution, we will be on a modified lockdown for the remainder of the day."

Turner's message continued, "Your child's safety is my first priority as principal, and I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for all our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Chambers a great place to work and learn."

The investigation by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department remains ongoing. As of Wednesday afternoon, no other information has been released.

