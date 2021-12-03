Superintendent Says 'No Discipline Was Warranted' For Michigan Shooter

The teenager accused in the shooting deaths of four students at a Michigan high school earlier this week was reportedly called to the office prior to the incident, but "no discipline was warranted," the school superintendent told the Associated Press on Thursday (December 2).

“I want you to know that there’s been a lot of talk about the student who was apprehended, that he was called up to the office and all that kind of stuff. No discipline was warranted,” said Oxford Schools Superintendent Tim Throne. “There are no discipline records at the high school. Yes this student did have contact with our front office, and, yes, his parents were on campus Nov. 30."

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult for two dozen crimes, which include murder, attempted murder and terrorism, in relation to the shooting incident at Oakland High School on Tuesday (November 30).

Throne said he couldn't release additional information as of Thursday, but did ask the sheriff's office to publicly release footage from the school captured on the day of the shooting.

“... I want you to be as proud of your sons and daughters as I am,” Throne said.

On Thursday, a prosecutor once again criticized Crumbley's parents' actions as being "far beyond negligence" in relation to the incident and said a charging decision was expected to come by Friday (December 4).

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said via the AP, adding that the weapon used in the shooting “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”

Four students were killed and seven others injured -- including three hospitalized in stable condition -- after Crumbley used a semi-automatic gun purchased legally by his father during the shooting earlier this week.

Experts told the AP parents are rarely charged in school shootings involving their children, even with incidents in which minors easily obtain weapons at a parent or relative's house prior to the shooting.

Michigan does not have a law requiring gun owners to keep their weapons locked away from children.