These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Ohio
December 3, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
There are tons of great places to live in Ohio — but which cities are the best ones?
Niche.com, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” released its 2021 Best Places to Live in America rankings. The data can be broken down by area type, public schools grade, cost of living and more. Plus, Niche breaks down the best places to live in any city or state in the U.S.
Stacker, a data journalism hub, listed out the Top 10 places to live in Ohio using data from Niche. The report notes:
“On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.”
So, which places are the best places to live in Ohio? Here are the Top 25:
- Oakwood
- Ottawa Hills
- Shaker Heights
- Madeira
- Granville
- Bexley
- Solon
- Montgomery
- Blue Ash
- Dublin
- Wyoming
- Mariemont
- Upper Arlington
- Powell
- Sixteen Mile Stand
- Mason
- Pepper Pike
- Beckett Ridge
- Grandview Heights
- Bay Village
- The Village of Indian Hill
- Orange
- Worthington
- Perrysburg
- Hudson
