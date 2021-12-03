These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Ohio

December 3, 2021

A row of houses in a suburban American neighborhood
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of great places to live in Ohio — but which cities are the best ones?

Niche.com, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” released its 2021 Best Places to Live in America rankings. The data can be broken down by area type, public schools grade, cost of living and more. Plus, Niche breaks down the best places to live in any city or state in the U.S.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, listed out the Top 10 places to live in Ohio using data from Niche. The report notes:

“On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.”

So, which places are the best places to live in Ohio? Here are the Top 25:

  1. Oakwood
  2. Ottawa Hills
  3. Shaker Heights
  4. Madeira
  5. Granville
  6. Bexley
  7. Solon
  8. Montgomery
  9. Blue Ash
  10. Dublin
  11. Wyoming
  12. Mariemont
  13. Upper Arlington
  14. Powell
  15. Sixteen Mile Stand
  16. Mason
  17. Pepper Pike
  18. Beckett Ridge
  19. Grandview Heights
  20. Bay Village
  21. The Village of Indian Hill
  22. Orange
  23. Worthington
  24. Perrysburg
  25. Hudson

See the rest of the best places to live here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices