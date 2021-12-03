This Colorado Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

December 3, 2021

Sweet Homemade Berry Belgian Waffle
Photo: Getty Images

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.

Since there are so many joints offering waffles, where can you find the best one in all of California? According to Eat This, Not That! the best waffles in the Golden State are at...

Waffle Brothers!

This is what writers said about the Denver spot:

"Loaded waffles are plentiful on the menu at Waffle Brothers. There are more than a dozen combinations to choose from, but the one that sounds the best is the Tiramisu Waffles. These are topped with tiramisu, Nutella, and chocolate chips. Talk about decadent!"

Other waffle options include ice cream sundae, Da Cherry Bomb (cherry topping, marsh cream cheese), maple bacon (four pieces of bacon, maple icing), and much more.

Waffle Brothers has two locations in Denver: 1707 N Lafayette St (Uptown) and 700 E 1st Ave (Cherry Creek). They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up delicious waffles.

