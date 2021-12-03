This Is Massachusetts' Most Sought Out Christmas Present

A recent study has named the iPad as the most sought after holiday gift in Massachusetts.

AT&T Experts shared its list of "the gifts Americans are searching for most this holiday season."

Massachusetts was among seven states that had iPad listed as its most popular item in the study, along with Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Apple's AirPods were also listed as the most popular item in Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas and New Mexico.

The PlayStation 5 was the most sought after item nationwide, which shouldn't be a surprise given its high demand coinciding with limited units being available.

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume," AT&T Experts wrote while explaining its methodolgy for the study. "Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website’s ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown of the gifts Americans are searching for most this holiday season: