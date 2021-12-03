This Is Pennsylvania's Most Sought Out Christmas Present

A recent study has named the PlayStation 5 as the most sought after holiday gift in Pennsylvania.

AT&T Experts shared its list of "the gifts Americans are searching for most this holiday season."

Pennsylvania was among 15 states that had PlayStation 5, the most sought after item nationwide, as its most searched item, which shouldn't be a surprise given its high demand coinciding with limited units being available.

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume," AT&T Experts wrote while explaining its methodolgy for the study. "Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website’s ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown of the gifts Americans are searching for most this holiday season: