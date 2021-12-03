This Oregon Bakery Sells The Yummiest Cookies In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cookies are amazing treats, snacks, and post-meal desserts. Most restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and even stores sell these delicious sweets. What makes them even better are the various flavors and ways you can make them.

From the classic chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin to shortbreads and macarons, the sky is the limit. You can even make delightful creations like ice cream sandwiches. Cookies also lend themselves well to vegan tastes, too.

But where can you find the tastiest cookies in Oregon? According to Spoon University, you should head over to...

Lovejoy!

"If you're ever in Portland, the Oregon one, you're going to want to stop by this quirky bakery that is cranking out sweet and savory creations," writers say. "Their ginger molasses cookies bring love and joy to everyone who tries one."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they also sell chocolate chip pecan cookies, snickerdoodles, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter cookies. Yum! This bakery also serves delicious lunch, brunch, coffee, and much more if you plan on stopping by.

You can find Lovejoy at 939 NW 10th Ave in Portland. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Click here to find other American spots serving tasty cookies.

