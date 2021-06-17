This Oregon Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Portland business had the best cake in Oregon: Papa Haydn's!

This restaurant won over reviewers' hearts with their special cake Boccone Dolce. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"The desserts at Papa Hadyn's are legendary in the Pacific Northwest. The signature cake, the Boccone Dolce, is a gorgeous and delicious French meringue drizzled with semi-sweet chocolate, whipped cream, and seasonal fruit."