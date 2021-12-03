WATCH: Bill Burr Sings NSFW Christmas Carol About New England Patriots

Comedian Bill Burr is excited about the first-place New England Patriots and the team's recent success appears to have gotten his holiday spirits up in the most on-brand way possible.

The Canton, Massachusetts native and avid sports fan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (December 1) and sang a profanity-laced carol touting his favorite NFL team's recent turnaround to the tune of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

"You know what I've been singing about the Patriots' season so far," Burr asked McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl punter, before singing the song, which praised legendary coach Bill Belichick and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, while comparing the 2021 team to the 2001 Patriots team, which won the franchise's first of six Super Bowls.

(VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: Language).