WATCH: Bill Burr Sings NSFW Christmas Carol About New England Patriots
By Jason Hall
December 3, 2021
Comedian Bill Burr is excited about the first-place New England Patriots and the team's recent success appears to have gotten his holiday spirits up in the most on-brand way possible.
The Canton, Massachusetts native and avid sports fan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday (December 1) and sang a profanity-laced carol touting his favorite NFL team's recent turnaround to the tune of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.
"You know what I've been singing about the Patriots' season so far," Burr asked McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl punter, before singing the song, which praised legendary coach Bill Belichick and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, while comparing the 2021 team to the 2001 Patriots team, which won the franchise's first of six Super Bowls.
(VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: Language).
🎶IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE 2001.. WHO IS THIS MAC JONES & WE GOT BILLY FUCKIN B WORKIN ON OUR FUCKIN D🎶— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2021
"GO FUCK YOURSELVES EVERYBODY" ~@billburr#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/n6KdIQtfda
"It's beginning to look a lot like 2001," Burr sang. "Who is this Mac Jones? And we got Billy f****n' B, working on our f****n' D and all the Colts fans are gonna cry."
Burr then added one more jab at McAfee and the Colts faithful.
"Go f*** yourselves, everybody! I'll see you in Indianapolis," Burr said before signing off, referring to his upcoming comedy show at Old National Centre next week.
The Patriots look to extend their lead in the AFC East Division standings with Monday's (December 6) game against the second-place Buffalo Bills, which will air live on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast at 8:15 p.m. ET.