Where You Can Find The Best Holiday Lights Display In California
By Zuri Anderson
December 3, 2021
Every year, people get together to check out beautiful arrangements of Christmas and holiday lights in December. This tradition actually has roots in European practices, experts say.
"Christmas lights actually have a history that dates all the way back to the pagan rituals of northern Europe," according to Travel + Leisure. "The custom of the Yule Log, a bonfire of sorts, was first recorded in the 12th century, and is thought to have served as a representation of hope that the sun would once again shine brightly, ending the darkness of December."
Nowadays, these traditions have evolved into stunning extravaganzas, walkthroughs, and community events. Travel + Leisure also pinpointed the most festive holiday lights displays in each state. The best one writers found in California is...
The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights!
"When you’re on the water, it doesn’t get any better than a boat parade of lights," writers say. "And the Southern California boat (or, let’s be real, yacht) displays are pretty exceptional. The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights is a Southern California favorite, as it the King Harbor Yacht Club parade in Redondo Beach."
If you want to check out this impressive and bright parade, head down to Dana Point, California. The 46th annual Boat Parade of Lights is happening from December 10 through 12 this year. Click here for more information.
To see other stellar holiday light displays across the country, click here.