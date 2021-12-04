Chris Cuomo Has Been Fired By CNN

CNN announced it has fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday (December 4). His termination comes following a report the provided new details about the scope of his involvement in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with the fallout from multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier in the week, CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely as it investigated the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

While Cuomo previously admitted to assisting his brother, the details about the extent of his involvement were unknown until James' report was released.

The report included transcripts in which Cuomo admitted he offered to help his brother's staff find out how many women were accusing him of sexual harassment.

"I would — when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo said.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," the network said in a statement.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light," the statement continued. "Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."