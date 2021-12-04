Tristan Thompson's Alleged Third Child Is Born Amid Paternity Battle
By Regina Park
December 4, 2021
Tristan Thompson's alleged third child is here and the newborn's mother isn't waiting for a potentially messy paternity battle to decide who the father is –– she already gave the baby his last name.
Maralee Nichols –– the personal trainer who filed a lawsuit against Thompson for child support ––posted to Instagram late Friday (December 3) that she gave birth, posting a photo of the baby online.
"First came love, then came you ❤️ Angelou Kash Thompson," she captioned the newborn's photo –– which seemingly tells a different story than what Tristan had be claiming: that their encounter was a one-night stand.
She also posted a message of thanks to supporters in her Instagram stories and said that Tristan isn't currently embracing the baby as his own.
"I want to thank everyone for your well wishes. Me and baby are doing great. Right now my heart and mind is on focusing on the baby right now. I am heartbroken that Angelou's father doesn't want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family," she wrote on her IG stories with a video of the newborn.
Earlier reports indicate Nichols is suing Tristan for child support and has claimed they've been seeing each other since late last year.
Nichols says the baby was conceived during Tristan's birthday weekend in Houston back in March, which would mean the basketball player cheated on his second baby mama Khloe Kardashian who he was publicly with at the time.