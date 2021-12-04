Tristan Thompson's Alleged Third Child Is Born Amid Paternity Battle

Tristan Thompson's alleged third child is here and the newborn's mother isn't waiting for a potentially messy paternity battle to decide who the father is –– she already gave the baby his last name.

Maralee Nichols –– the personal trainer who filed a lawsuit against Thompson for child support ––posted to Instagram late Friday (December 3) that she gave birth, posting a photo of the baby online.



"First came love, then came you ❤️ Angelou Kash Thompson," she captioned the newborn's photo –– which seemingly tells a different story than what Tristan had be claiming: that their encounter was a one-night stand.

