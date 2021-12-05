Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took cuffing season to new levels at the rapper's nail polish launch party Saturday night (December 4).

MGK announced just days ago he would be entering the beauty industry with his own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR and he showed off his product with a twist on the old saying, "chained at the hip."

The couple hit the red carpet with a daring chain manicure which attached the lovebirds not just at the heart –– but at the cuticles, too.

Sporting chic all-black ensembles, the actress and rapper attached a chain to each of their little fingers, in a move that clearly takes a lot of commitment.