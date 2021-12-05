Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Inseparable With Daring Chain Manicure

By Regina Park

December 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took cuffing season to new levels at the rapper's nail polish launch party Saturday night (December 4).

MGK announced just days ago he would be entering the beauty industry with his own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR and he showed off his product with a twist on the old saying, "chained at the hip."

The couple hit the red carpet with a daring chain manicure which attached the lovebirds not just at the heart –– but at the cuticles, too.

Sporting chic all-black ensembles, the actress and rapper attached a chain to each of their little fingers, in a move that clearly takes a lot of commitment.

Photo: Getty Images

MGK and Megan have been going strong for a while now, after publicly confirming their relationship in the summer.

The rapper recently opened up the gruesomely painful way he tried to get the actress' attention after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it," MGK told Jimmy Fallon Wednesday (December 1). "I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck me in the hand."

Luckily, he got stitches and a chance with Megan after the stunt.

