2 Pennsylvania Cities Named Among The Most Sinful In America

Two Pennsylvania cities are among the most sinful in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com released its annual list of the 'most sinful cities in America' on Monday (December 6) which includes Philadelphia and Pittsburgh among the list of 182.

Philadelphia ranked sixth with a WalletHub vice index score of 49.60, a 13 anger and hatred score, a 39 jealousy score, a 47 excesses and vices score, a 67 greed score, a seven lust score, an 18 vanity score and a 81 laziness score.

Pittsburgh ranked 37th with a WalletHub vice index score of 42.13, a 37 anger and hatred score, a 109 jealousy score, an 18 excesses and vices score, a 95 greed score, a 99 lust score, an 11 vanity score and a 168 laziness score.

WalletHub said its scores were tabulated based on "37 key indicators of evil deeds" and its "data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Fittingly, Las Vegas, known famously as "Sin City," once again topped the annual list.

Here are WalletHub's top 50 cities included in the study:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Detroit, MI Wichita, KS Washington, DC Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Reno, NV Billings, MT Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Wilmington, DE Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Charleston, WV San Diego, CA Shreveport, LA Pittsburgh, PA Nashville, TN Tampa, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Fort Smith, AR Sacramento, CA Indianapolis, IN Tuscon, AZ

You can view WalletHub's full list of the most sinful cities in America for 2021 here.