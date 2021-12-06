2021 Bowl Games: Schedule, Matchups, Info For College Football Postseason
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2021
The College Football Playoff bracket and full postseason bowl schedule were announced on Selection Sunday (December 5) amid the conclusion of conference championship week and the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings.
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed No. 1 Alabama (12-1), No. 2 Michigan (12-1), No. 3 Georgia (12-1) and No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) as its top four teams, setting up the College Football Playoff semifinal round matchups, ESPN's Heather Dinich reports.
Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Michigan will face Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl, both of which are scheduled for New Year's Eve (December 31).
The winners of both matchups will play in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10.
Here's a look at the entire college football bowl game schedule:
College Football Playoff
- December 31- Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas): (1) Alabama vs. (4) Cincinnati; 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- December 31- Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida): (2) Michigan vs. (3) Georgia; 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- National Championship (Indianapolis, Indiana)- Semifinal winners; 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
New Year's Six bowl games
- December 30- Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia): (10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pittsburgh; 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- January 1- Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona): (5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State; 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- January 1- Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California): (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah; 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- January 1- Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana): (7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss; 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Non-New Year's Six Bowl games
- January 4- Texas Bowl (Houston, Texas): Kansas State vs. LSU; 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- January 1- Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Florida): Iowa vs. Kentucky; 1:00 p.m. (ABC)
- January 1- Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida): Penn State vs. Arkansas; 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- December 31- Tony the Tiger Bowl (El Paso, Texas): Miami (FL) vs. Washington State; 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
- December 31- Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Arizona): Central Michigan vs. Boise State; 4:30 p.m. (BarstoolSports.com)
- December 31- TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida): Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M; 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
- December 30- Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada): Wisconsin vs. Arizona State; 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 30- Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tennessee): Purdue vs. Tennessee; 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 30- Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina): North Carolina vs. South Carolina; 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
- December 29- Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas): Oklahoma vs. Oregon; 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 29- Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Florida): Clemson vs. Iowa State; 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 29- Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, New York): Virginia Tech vs. Maryland; 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 29- Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts): Virginia vs. SMU; 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
- December 28- Guaranteed Rate (Phoenix, Arizona): Minnesota vs. West Virginia; 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 28- Liberty Bowl (Memphis): Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State; 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 28- Holiday Bowl (San Diego): UCLA vs. NC State; 5:00 p.m. (FOX)
- December 28- First Responder Bowl (University Park, Texas): Louisville vs. Air Force; 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 28- Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama): Houston vs. Auburn; 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 27- Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland): ECU vs. Boston College; 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 27- Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit): Western Michigan vs. Nevada; 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
- December 25- Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama): Ball State vs. Georgia State; 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 24- Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawai'i): Memphis vs. Hawaii; 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 23- Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida): Florida vs. UCF; 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- December 23- Frisco Classic (Frisco, Texas); Miami (OH) vs. North Texas; 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 21- Famous Idaho Potato (Boise, Idaho): Kent State vs. Wyoming; 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 20- Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, South Carolina): Tulsa vs. Old Dominion; 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 18- New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana): Marshall vs. Louisiana; 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 18- L.A. Bowl (Los Angeles, California): Utah State vs. Oregon State; 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- December 18- LendingTree Bowl (Mobile, Alabama): Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty; 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 18- Independence Bowl (Shreveport, Louisiana): BYU vs. UAB; 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- December 18- New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico): UTEP vs. Fresno State; 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
- December 18- Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida): Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State; 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
- December 17- Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida): Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina; 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas): Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo; 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)