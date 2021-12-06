2021 Bowl Games: Schedule, Matchups, Info For College Football Postseason

The College Football Playoff bracket and full postseason bowl schedule were announced on Selection Sunday (December 5) amid the conclusion of conference championship week and the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed No. 1 Alabama (12-1), No. 2 Michigan (12-1), No. 3 Georgia (12-1) and No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) as its top four teams, setting up the College Football Playoff semifinal round matchups, ESPN's Heather Dinich reports.

Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Michigan will face Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl, both of which are scheduled for New Year's Eve (December 31).

The winners of both matchups will play in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on January 10.

Here's a look at the entire college football bowl game schedule:

College Football Playoff

December 31- Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas): (1) Alabama vs. (4) Cincinnati ; 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

; 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) December 31- Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida): (2) Michigan vs. (3) Georgia ; 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

; 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) National Championship (Indianapolis, Indiana)- Semifinal winners; 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

New Year's Six bowl games

December 30- Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia): (10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pittsburgh ; 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

; 7:00 p.m. (ESPN) January 1- Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona): (5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State ; 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

; 1:00 p.m. (ESPN) January 1- Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California): (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah ; 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

; 5:00 p.m. (ESPN) January 1- Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana): (7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss; 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Non-New Year's Six Bowl games