John Legend Is Headed To Las Vegas For 'Nostalgic' 24-Date Residency

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 6, 2021

John Legend blessed fans with an early holiday gift on Monday when he announced his 2022 Las Vegas Residency. The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share the news of his upcoming 24-date residency with his 14.1 million followers, writing:

"Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band... beautiful show...magical night."

Legend spoke more about the residency, aptly titled “Love in Las Vegas", in a recent interview, sharing:

"The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective. A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years. We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue—my whole career summed up in a performance."

As for why he chose to take on Vegas at a time when his career is far from finished, Legend shared:

“This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you. We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music. I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”

Love in Las Vegas is set to open April 22, 2022, with 24 dates through October. Get a taste of what's to come on the highly anticipated Vegas show during John Legend's exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show on December 13th.

