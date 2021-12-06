John Legend Is Headed To Las Vegas For 'Nostalgic' 24-Date Residency

As for why he chose to take on Vegas at a time when his career is far from finished, Legend shared:

“This is the 15-year anniversary of Once Again, my second album. It’s amazing that we’ve had a sustained impact for this long. And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you. We’re so fortunate to be in a position where we’ve had longevity and people still want to hear what we have to offer. And I’m still making new music. I’m planning to put new music out next year, too. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have this many years to mine my repertoire of music.”

Love in Las Vegas is set to open April 22, 2022, with 24 dates through October. Get a taste of what's to come on the highly anticipated Vegas show during John Legend's exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show on December 13th.