Sheriff's Office Shares Photo Of Santa Getting A Concealed Handgun Permit

By Bill Galluccio

December 6, 2021

Semi-automatic pistol in Santa Claus belt
Photo: Getty Images

A sheriff's office in Colorado was heavily criticized after sharing a photo of Santa Claus getting a concealed handgun permit on social media. The photo showed a man with long white hair and a white beard sitting in an office with another employee as he finished his application for the permit. He was wearing red suspenders and had a Christmas-themed shirt covered with teddy bears and wrapped presents.

"Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Santa Claus Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued," the El Paso Sheriff's Office captioned the photo on Twitter.

Thousands of people responded to the photo, blasting the office for the timing of the post. One user cited last week's school shooting in Michigan.

"You completely missed the mark on this tweet, especially since the alleged shooter in Michigan was given a handgun as a Christmas present. Also, little kids are now wondering why Santa needs to carry a concealed weapon. Best bet is to delete the tweet," Twitter user msubones wrote.

About three hours later, the Sheriff's Office replied to the tweet, saying they were just trying to "recognize our hard working staff."

"EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff."

Despite the backlash, the department has not removed the original post.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices