Sheriff's Office Shares Photo Of Santa Getting A Concealed Handgun Permit

Thousands of people responded to the photo, blasting the office for the timing of the post. One user cited last week's school shooting in Michigan.

"You completely missed the mark on this tweet, especially since the alleged shooter in Michigan was given a handgun as a Christmas present. Also, little kids are now wondering why Santa needs to carry a concealed weapon. Best bet is to delete the tweet," Twitter user msubones wrote.

About three hours later, the Sheriff's Office replied to the tweet, saying they were just trying to "recognize our hard working staff."

"EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff."

Despite the backlash, the department has not removed the original post.