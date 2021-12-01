Terrorism Charge Issued Against 15-Year-Old Shooting Suspect In Michigan

The 15-year-old suspect accused of killing four students and injuring several others in a Michigan school shooting will be charged as an adult.

Ethan Crumbley was taken into custody following the deadly incident at Oxford High School on Tuesday (November 30).

Oakland County officials confirmed Wednesday (December 1) that Crumbley faces 1 count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issued the charges, and confirmed that he will be charged as an adult. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office noted that additional charges “may be forthcoming” depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

McDonald said the school shooting was premeditated “well before the incident,” and called for stronger gun laws in Michigan: “If the incident yesterday with four children being murdered and multiple children being injured is not enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is.” She also said officials would “swiftly” make a decision on whether to charge both of Crumbley’s parents, per CNN.

CNN also notes that Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Crumbley’s parents met with school officials the morning of the shooting. The sheriff said during a news conference: “The school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting, for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning… In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school.” Bouchard said the content of the meeting is “obviously” part of the ongoing investigation, and said authorities did not learn of the meeting until after the shooting occurred.

Authorities have confirmed that Crumbley allegedly used a 9mm Sig Sauer, which his father reportedly bought four days before the deadly shooting.

Four students were killed in the tragedy: Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. On Tuesday, officials had confirmed three deaths and eight victims transported to area hospitals, including students and one teacher.

Fellow students remembered the victims, including one who was deemed a “hero” for trying to disarm the shooter to save his classmates. A video circulated on social media, showing a classroom full of students barricaded while the suspect appears to pose as a law enforcement officer in an attempt to coax them out of the room.