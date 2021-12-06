The Most Popular '90s Christmas Movie Might Surprise You

The holiday season is finally here. To celebrate this festive time, CenturyLinkQuote set out to find the most beloved '90s Christmas movies. Fans of these holiday classics know there are plenty of solid options, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In order to find out which movie is truly the most popular, CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of the 60 most popular ‘90s Christmas movies. Next, they plugged the 13 most searched titles into Google Trends to see which show was googled most by each state in the past 12 months. Here's what they discovered.

Home Alone is the most popular '90s Christmas classic nationwide, with 14 states googling it most, including Illinois, the state where the film takes place. Home Alone is also the highest-grossing film on our list, earning $476 million worldwide.

Following Home Alone, somewhat surprisingly, is Jingle All The Way. Though Jingle All The Way has the lowest Metacritic score on the list of popular '90s Christmas movies, it was the most searched holiday film in nine states.

Coming in third place is The Santa Clause, which was the top search in seven states. Following very close behind is The Nightmare Before Christmas with the most searched in six states. The animated children’s film has the highest IMDB and Metacritic scores of any film on the list, though it didn't come in as the most-searched film. Dumb and Dumber was the top search in four states, rounding out the top five.