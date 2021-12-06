These California Cities Are Among Most Sinful Cities In The U.S.

What defines sin? While the answer to that can be nebulous, one thing is for sure: people can behave illicitly. Bad behavior can be found everywhere. Some of these habits can even affect our finances, from gambling losses to buying cigarettes.

But as WalletHub points out, not all sins are created, or distributed, equally. The website pinpointed the most sinful cities in the nation, looking at multiple metrics to determine their rankings. Metrics include rates of violent crime, identity theft, obesity, drug use, gambling, exercise, pornography searches, and much more.

Out of the over 180 cities featured on the list, -- California cities made the cut. One of them made it into the Top 5, and that's Los Angeles. The City of Angels came in the No. 4 spot, beating out cities like Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Here are some of the California cities featured on the list:

San Diego (No. 35)

Sacramento (No. 48)

San Bernardino (No. 51)

San Francisco (No. 52)

Bakersfield (No. 88)

Riverside (No. 94)

Fresno (No. 96)

Oakland (No. 101)

Here were the Top 10 most sinful cities, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Chicago, Illinois Memphis, Tennessee

Surprised by the results? Click here to see where other cities ranked.