Tim McGraw Shares Sentimental Birthday Message To His Youngest Daughter

By Kelly Fisher

December 6, 2021

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage
Photo: Getty Images

Fans know that on top of being one of the biggest country stars out there, Tim McGraw is a family man to Faith Hill and their daughters. Monday (December 6) marked their youngest daughter’s birthday, and McGraw took to social media with a sentimental message.

Audrey, who is celebrating her 20th birthday, has been “a light in our lives since the moment we first met you,” McGraw wrote. He shared a series of photos in the post, including an adorable baby picture, a snapshot of Audrey in a cowboy hat as a child, and two from the set of McGraw’s “7500 OBO” music video, starring his daughter. Monday morning, McGraw wrote on social media:

“To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible woman you've grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie”

The father-daughter duo teamed up earlier this year, telling the story of a teenaged girl and her truck. Audrey, a model, seemed to be the perfect fit for the role, and McGraw previously credited “the boss” with making it happen. Once Hill gave her stamp of approval, McGraw moved forward. Around the time the video premiered, he said: “That was one of the coolest things I’d done is work with (Audrey) in the video and just watch her perform and watch her act.”

The country superstar also beamed: “My girls are the light of my life… They’re the sweetest things in the world, and I was just so proud of her.”

See McGraw's sweet birthday post to his youngest here:

