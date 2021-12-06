Travis Scott Files Response To Have Astroworld Lawsuit Dismissed

Travis Scott does not believe that he should be tied to litigation when it comes to the tragedy of his Astroworld Festival.

On Monday (December 6), TMZ obtained documents filed by the rapper, where he denies the claims against him by an alleged festival goer named Jessie Garcia. Scott has since asked a judge to the lawsuit in relation to himself, his company, Jack Enterprises, and his foundation/label hybrid, Cactus Jack. He has also issued a "general denial." As noted by the celebrity gossip outlet, civil suits allow one to submit a blanket response to the allegations presented against them.

Insiders close to TMZ revealed that the rapper plans on taking a similar response to every civil suit against him. As of last week, there had been a motion to combine all 275 cases into one "multi-district litigation." The court has yet to rule on the request.

Scott previously denied liability via public statements, arguing that he was unaware of the events happening during the performance, which took the lives of 10 concertgoers. In addition to the 10 fatalities, hundreds were injured from the tragedy.