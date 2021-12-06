WATCH: Go-Kart Driver Caught Doing YouTube Stunt On California Highway

A go-kart driver and other young people found themselves on the wrong side of the law while they were filming a stunt in California, according to WFXR.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) trooper pulled over the go-kart driver and other vehicles in a Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday (December 1), authorities say. The trooper reportedly spotted two cars escorting the go-kart on the 101 Freeway before exiting off the highway.

When the trooper spoke with the group, they admitted to filming a stunt for a YouTube video, according to CHP. The go-kart driver was cited for unlawful operation/impeding driver, officials say. One of the car drivers also got citations for being a minor and driving outside of his driver's license provisions, reporters learned.

Authorities also released a video of the go-kart driver on the road. The footage was styled in the "How it started, how it's going format," too: