WATCH: Go-Kart Driver Caught Doing YouTube Stunt On California Highway
By Zuri Anderson
December 6, 2021
A go-kart driver and other young people found themselves on the wrong side of the law while they were filming a stunt in California, according to WFXR.
A California Highway Patrol (CHP) trooper pulled over the go-kart driver and other vehicles in a Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday (December 1), authorities say. The trooper reportedly spotted two cars escorting the go-kart on the 101 Freeway before exiting off the highway.
When the trooper spoke with the group, they admitted to filming a stunt for a YouTube video, according to CHP. The go-kart driver was cited for unlawful operation/impeding driver, officials say. One of the car drivers also got citations for being a minor and driving outside of his driver's license provisions, reporters learned.
Authorities also released a video of the go-kart driver on the road. The footage was styled in the "How it started, how it's going format," too:
"Where do we begin with how incredibly dangerous, stupid, and illegal this was... by a group of young self-described 'YouTubers' looking for fresh content," CHP officials wrote in a scathing Facebook post. "Absolutely zero social media content is worth putting your life or others in danger."