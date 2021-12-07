4 Alabama Cities Named Among The Most Sinful In America

Four Alabama cities are among the most sinful in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com released its annual list of the 'most sinful cities in America' on Monday (December 6) which includes Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery and Huntsville among the list of 182.

Birmingham ranked 20th with a WalletHub vice index score of 45.90, a seven anger and hatred score, a 11 jealousy score, a 11 excesses and vices score, a 124 greed score, a 96 lust score, a 89 vanity score and a 20 laziness score.

Mobile ranked 29th with a WalletHub vice index score of 43.63, a 56 anger and hatred score, a 38 jealousy score, a 19 excesses and vices score, a 138 greed score, a 39 lust score, a 61 vanity score and a 13 laziness score.

Birmingham ranked 58th with a WalletHub vice index score of 40.36, a 61 anger and hatred score, a 19 jealousy score, a 41 excesses and vices score, a 173 greed score, a 46 lust score, a 125 vanity score and a four laziness score.

Huntsville ranked 71st with a WalletHub vice index score of 38.20, a 52 anger and hatred score, a 35 jealousy score, a 70 excesses and vices score, a 121 greed score, a 120 lust score, a 116 vanity score and a 33 laziness score.

WalletHub said its scores were tabulated based on "37 key indicators of evil deeds" and its "data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Fittingly, Las Vegas, known famously as "Sin City," once again topped the annual list.

Here are WalletHub's top 50 cities included in the study:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Detroit, MI Wichita, KS Washington, DC Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Reno, NV Billings, MT Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Wilmington, DE Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Charleston, WV San Diego, CA Shreveport, LA Pittsburgh, PA Nashville, TN Tampa, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Fort Smith, AR Sacramento, CA Indianapolis, IN Tuscon, AZ

You can view WalletHub's full list of the most sinful cities in America for 2021 here.