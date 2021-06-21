This Birmingham Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Alabama.

Saw's Soul Kitchen was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.

"Tossed in a spicy red sauce and then topped in a classic Alabama white sauce, these wings are major key," Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant.

The barbecue restaurant has multiple locations and features Carolina style smoked pulled pork, chicken and ribs served plain with bottles of three styles of sauce on the table, according to its website.

Saw's side orders include baked potatoes, beans, deviled eggs, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and banana pudding.