Adele Reveals Her Instagram Password Was Taken Away

Adele hung out with Nikkie de Jager over on her popular YouTube channel NikkieTutorials over the weekend. While getting her makeup done by the beauty vlogger, Adele revealed she no longer has access to her own Instagram account.

“In COVID, they let me have my password,” Adele recalled. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact. They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”

When she did have access to her Instagram amid the pandemic lockdowns, the 'Easy On Me' singer said she used the platform mostly to "share funny memes and stuff with my actual friends.” When she did decide to post a photo, however, her team decided to revoke access to the account once again. “And then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I ever posted myself. And then they took my password away from me again,” Adele shared.