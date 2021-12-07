Adele Reveals Her Instagram Password Was Taken Away
By Emily Lee
December 7, 2021
Adele hung out with Nikkie de Jager over on her popular YouTube channel NikkieTutorials over the weekend. While getting her makeup done by the beauty vlogger, Adele revealed she no longer has access to her own Instagram account.
“In COVID, they let me have my password,” Adele recalled. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact. They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”
When she did have access to her Instagram amid the pandemic lockdowns, the 'Easy On Me' singer said she used the platform mostly to "share funny memes and stuff with my actual friends.” When she did decide to post a photo, however, her team decided to revoke access to the account once again. “And then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I ever posted myself. And then they took my password away from me again,” Adele shared.
The photo Adele is referencing depicted the Grammy-winning artist attending the Notting Hill Carnival wearing a Jamaican flag bikini with her hair styled in Bantu knots. She faced widespread criticism for cultural appropriation.
While sitting down for an interview with British Vogue, Adele addressed the backlash. "I could see comments being like, 'The nerve to not take it down,' which I totally get," she said. "But if I take it down, it's me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating."
"If you don't go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture — and in so many ways we're so entwined in that part of London — then it's a little bit like, 'What you coming for, then?'" she continued. "I didn't read the f*cking room. I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously."