Blackpink Team Up With Casetify Just In Time For The Holidays

You can get BLACKPINK (in your area) this holiday season, courtesy of CASETiFY.

On Tuesday (December 7), the K-Pop sensation and the global lifestyle brand announced a limited-edition collaboration in honor of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s colossal success. Set to launch on December 21, the capsule collection includes cases for iPhone and select Samsung devices, alongside wireless chargers, grip stands, sling bags, accessories for AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. BLINKS will notice that the designs of the just-announced items let fans rep their faves with an all-access pass-inspired and concert ticket stub (with printed autograph) options. The collection is priced between $25 and $75 via CASETiFY’s website.

Fans can join priority access beginning December 20 at 7 PM PT, while the official launch begins December 21 at 12 AM PT. Meanwhile, the collection will be celebrated with an exclusive pop-up store in Landmark, Hong Kong, where visitors of BELOWGROUND will be treated to a celebratory visit with the group's music videos and after-parties. The event opens on December 21.

"This special collection invites a worldwide audience to get creative and personal with products they hold close to their heart, and we can’t wait to see how customers style their accessories to connect with Blackpink on a whole new level,” CASETiFY CEO and co-founder Wes Ng, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, CASETiFY dropped their joint collaboration with BTS in honor of their second English-language single, "Butter." The collection was comprised of a number of bright pastel-coated accessories inspired by the hit's success.