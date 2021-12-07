Can You Guess Which Holiday Movie Louisiana Loves The Most?

The holidays are finally here, and so are all of the festive films. Maybe you enjoy curling up in front of the TV to watch a classic like It's A Wonderful Life with your family, or perhaps you enjoy a darker holiday tale with the likes of Krampus. Whatever genre you prefer, there are plenty of themed films to keep you entertained this holiday season.

Preply recently released a report of the most popular holiday movies in each state, gathering data to see which films residents searched for more than any other.

So which film is the most popular holiday movie in Louisiana?

Last Christmas

People in Louisiana love watching this 2019 rom-com starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding more than any other holiday favorite. Five states total have Last Christmas as their top choice: Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan and New Jersey.

According to an IMDB synopsis of the film, "Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Working as an elf in a year round Christmas store is not good for the wannabe singer. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems to good to be true."

These are the Top 10 holiday movies America enjoys the most:

Home Alone The Grinch (2018) Elf Edward Scissorhands Happiest Season Love Actually Krampus A Christmas Story It's A Wonderful Life National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Check out the full report here.