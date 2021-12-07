Can You Guess Which Holiday Movie South Carolina Loves The Most?

The holidays are finally here, and so are all of the festive films. Maybe you enjoy curling up in front of the TV to watch a classic like It's A Wonderful Life with your family, or perhaps you enjoy a darker holiday tale with the likes of Krampus. Whatever genre you prefer, there are plenty of themed films to keep you entertained this holiday season.

Preply recently released a report of the most popular holiday movies in each state, gathering data to see which films residents searched for more than any other.

So which film is the most popular holiday movie in South Carolina?

The Polar Express

People in South Carolina love watching this 2004 family-favorite more than any other each holiday season. Nine states total have The Polar Express as their top choices: Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

According to an IMDB synopsis of the film, "On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas."

These are the Top 10 holiday movies America enjoys the most:

Home Alone The Grinch (2018) Elf Edward Scissorhands Happiest Season Love Actually Krampus A Christmas Story It's A Wonderful Life National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Check out the full report here.