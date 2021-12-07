Celebs Rally Around Nick Cannon Following The Death Of His 5-Month-Old Son

Celebrities are rallying around Nick Cannon following the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen.

The 41-year-old talk show host announced Zen's passing on Tuesday, sharing that his youngest child died on Sunday (December 5) due to a rare form of brain cancer.

"Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer," he told his audience on the Nick Cannon Show.

After the show aired, celebrities began to share words of encouragement and support for Nick on social media.

Fat Joe and O.T. Genasis sent prayers to Nick via comments on The Shade Room's Instagram post about Zen's passing, both artists posting prayer hands. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille also commented, "My heart breaks for him and Zen's mommy."

Additionally, celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez wrote, "Love you Nick [so] much I'm so sorry.

Shaun King shared his condolences on Nick's Instagram post about Zen's death, writing, "Love you brother. Standing with you and the family."