DaniLeigh's Mother Quits As Her Manager Following DaBaby Debacle

The news comes less than a month after DaniLeigh and DaBaby's public domestic dispute via Instagram Live, which resulted in charges being pressed against the singer. At the time of the incident, Curiel spoke out about watching the rapper put her daughter, and new born-granddaughter out of his home as the world watched on.

“This is clearly a toxic situation and all we wanted to do was get her out safely. Just know we are continuing to do everything we can to make sure her and the baby are good. God is on our side and we pray this situation ends as peacefully and quickly as possible.”