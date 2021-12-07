DaniLeigh's Mother Quits As Her Manager Following DaBaby Debacle
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 7, 2021
DaniLeigh is looking for new management after her momager, Vicky Curiel, decided to call it quits. The "Easy" singer took to social media, letting followers know that she's “Looking for an amazing manager. Hit my email.” Shortly after, Curiel took to Instagram with an impassioned message regarding her departure from her daughter's team, writing:
"I’ve taken this time to love myself, focus on myself, and reflecting on the fact that I’ve been living for others and not myself. Today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life, I come first. You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I didn’t know that. I thank God for this opportunity & I look forward to my new life.”
The news comes less than a month after DaniLeigh and DaBaby's public domestic dispute via Instagram Live, which resulted in charges being pressed against the singer. At the time of the incident, Curiel spoke out about watching the rapper put her daughter, and new born-granddaughter out of his home as the world watched on.
“This is clearly a toxic situation and all we wanted to do was get her out safely. Just know we are continuing to do everything we can to make sure her and the baby are good. God is on our side and we pray this situation ends as peacefully and quickly as possible.”
DaniLeigh hasn't spoken out about her mother's decision to step down as her manager. However, she recently posted a cryptic message on Twitter, which some of followers believe is related to her recent troubles with DaBaby and her mother. She wrote:
"Praying for guidance."
Since the domestic debacle, Dani has been laying low and sharing adorable moments of her baby girl.
