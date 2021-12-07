Kelsea Ballerini's 'Cozy' Morning Routine Includes Dancing In Her Underwear

Not every morning routine is about productivity. Sometimes it's about being as cozy as possible. Turns out, Kelsea Ballerini prefers the cozy kind of morning routine.

On Monday (December 6), the country music superstar took to Instagram to show off the laid-back way she likes to start her day. Like so many of us, Ballerini admits it's not always easy hopping right out of bed and getting your day started. Sometimes you need to keep your pajamas on, snuggle with your pets, and then get back into bed after brushing your teeth.

"Monday mornings, am I right?" Ballerini captioned her video. "As always, [Aerie] is keeping me cozy whether I get out of bed or not."