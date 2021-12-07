Mac Jones Continues Unique Tactic Started By Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones just can't shed the comparisons to Tom Brady.

Like Brady, Jones is off to an impressive start early in his career, showing poise under pressure while leading the first-place Patriots back to prominence.

The former University of Alabama standout has also reportedly kept one of Brady's unique cold weather game tactics alive in New England.

Former Patriots offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Rich Ohrnberger -- who was Brady's teammate from 2009-11 -- pointed out that Jones was wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform during New England's frigid Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, noting that Brady "always wore" a SCUBA suit under his uniform "in cold weather."



"Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weaterh), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac...Part of the reason why it's important to have a veteran in the room," Ohrnberger tweeted with a photo of Jones during the Monday Night Football broadcast.