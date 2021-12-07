Mac Jones Continues Unique Tactic Started By Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2021
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones just can't shed the comparisons to Tom Brady.
Like Brady, Jones is off to an impressive start early in his career, showing poise under pressure while leading the first-place Patriots back to prominence.
The former University of Alabama standout has also reportedly kept one of Brady's unique cold weather game tactics alive in New England.
Former Patriots offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Rich Ohrnberger -- who was Brady's teammate from 2009-11 -- pointed out that Jones was wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform during New England's frigid Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, noting that Brady "always wore" a SCUBA suit under his uniform "in cold weather."
"Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weaterh), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac...Part of the reason why it's important to have a veteran in the room," Ohrnberger tweeted with a photo of Jones during the Monday Night Football broadcast.
Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weather), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac…— Rich 🎅hrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 7, 2021
Part of the reason why it’s important to have a veteran in the room. pic.twitter.com/xNq5Ryx7bi
Jones was limited to just three passing attempts as New England changed its scheme to combat aggressive winds at Highmark Stadium, completing two passes for 19 yards during the Patriots' 14-10 victory, which extended their lead in the AFC East Division standings and re-secured sole possession of first-place in the AFC.
Jones has thrown for 1,397 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions on 120 of 173 passing during New England's seven-game winning streak.
The Patriots had previously won the AFC East during 17 of the last 19 years prior to the 2020 season, beginning in 2001 during Brady's first season as a starter.
The only two seasons New England hadn't won the division were 2002 and 2008, when Brady experienced a season-ending injury in Week 1.