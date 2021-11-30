Here's How A High School Team Got To FaceTime Brady, Gronk, Bucs

A Michigan basketball team's group text mistake led to the players chatting with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster last week.

NBC Boston reports the Notre Dame Preparatory (Pontiac, Mich.) freshmen boys' basketball team accidentally included an unknown person when one of the players mistakenly typed the wrong digit while trying to dial a teammate's number.

That person turned out to be Buccaneers cornerback and Michigan native Sean Murphy-Bunting, who replied to the group with, "diid you mean to add me to this group?" according to Notre Dame counselor and varsity football assistant coach P. Jason Whalen on Twitter.

Whalen said some of the basketball players still believed the number belonged to their teammate until Murphy-Bunting shared a selfie of himself in the Buccaneers locker room.