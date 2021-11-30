Here's How A High School Team Got To FaceTime Brady, Gronk, Bucs

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2021

Super Bowl LV
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan basketball team's group text mistake led to the players chatting with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and other members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster last week.

NBC Boston reports the Notre Dame Preparatory (Pontiac, Mich.) freshmen boys' basketball team accidentally included an unknown person when one of the players mistakenly typed the wrong digit while trying to dial a teammate's number.

That person turned out to be Buccaneers cornerback and Michigan native Sean Murphy-Bunting, who replied to the group with, "diid you mean to add me to this group?" according to Notre Dame counselor and varsity football assistant coach P. Jason Whalen on Twitter.

Whalen said some of the basketball players still believed the number belonged to their teammate until Murphy-Bunting shared a selfie of himself in the Buccaneers locker room.

Muphy-Bunting then FaceTimed the group before several teammates jumped on the call, including running back Leonard Fournette, who provided a virtual tour of the locker room and introduced the team to tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Richard Sherman, among others.

The call ended with Brady, a University of Michigan alum, popping up on the screen to address the team.

“I’m a Michigan fan too and I told him ‘Go Blue! We’re going to beat OSU!’” player AJ Valentine said ahead of Michigan's win against Ohio State last Saturday (November 27) via NBC Boston.

“That was sweet,” Brady told ESPN while discussing the call. “I didn’t know who it was. (Fournette) said, ‘Here’s my boy’ or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too.”

The Bucs' FaceTime call was initially featured on TODAY.com last week.

